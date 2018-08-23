Get discounts up to 70% off at United Way Mega Warehouse Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've ever been to the Mega Tent Sale from Wolverine Worldwide, you already know about the incredible deals you can find on shoes. This year it's not going to be in a tent; the sale has gotten so big that they had to move all their merchandise to a warehouse!

Shoppers can find their favorite Wolverine Worldwide footwear and apparel in various sizes and styles, with discounts up to 70 percent off suggested retail price. All proceeds benefit the Heart of West Michigan United Way.

The United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale is happening Saturday, August 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The warehouse is located at 9300 Courtland Drive Northeast in Rockford.

For more information, visit hwmuw.org/events.