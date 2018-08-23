Hamilton woman with cancer loses home in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON, Mich.--A Hamilton woman battling a number of illnesses is now looking for a place to live.

After a lengthy hospital stay she finally returned home, only to have it burn down days later.

Only one week home from the hospital and Debbie Boverhof is now trying to salvage what's left from that sudden fire and get back on the road to recovery.

That road started nearly two years ago.

(11:39:15) "I've been dealing with cancer and a bunch of autoimmune disorder for, this end of August, will be two years," says Debbie Boverhof, Lost Home in Fire.

Boverhof has a rare form of cancer, meaning multiple hospital stays over those two years.

"They had a hard time diagnosing the cancer because it was really rare only 200 people in the world have it. (11:40:24) "now the cancer's gone, I got the tumor out. But, it's just non stop with going to different places and the medical bills have been outstanding and now this happens," says Boverhof.

She came home last week after yet another stint in the hospital.

But, just days later, another blow.

She came home Wednesday night to find her house on fire and all of her belongings destroyed.

"I just couldn't believe it. It's like your stunned. You're like in shock and it's just sad to sit there and watch everything go," Boverhof says.

her husband, Dave, was home when the flames erupted.

"I was working behind the pick up there. Cutting a piece of metal I smelt something and when I turned around there was flames going up the side of the garage," says Dave Boverhof, Debbie's Husband.

The family says they don't know at this time how the fire started but that the damage to their home and life is irreparable.

"Over the last two years have just been day by day, between the medical and now this. We have to just keep moving on that's all we can do," says Debbie & Dave Boverhof, lost home in fire.

Debbie may have to go back to the hospital in a few weeks to make sure recent infusions have kept her cancer in remission.

The family says with family bills and the fire damage they are in dire need of the community's help. If you'd like to help you can click on this link.