Hazardous swimming conditions expected in Lake Michigan Friday and Saturday

LAKE MICHIGAN – Swimming in Lake Michigan is not advised this weekend, as strong winds will again bring hazardous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Advisory has been posted for Friday, through Saturday afternoon for high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan for Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana County.

Winds this time will be from the south, building to 15 to 25 miles per hour on Friday. Waves will be between four and eight feet high. Swimming along the south side of piers will be especially hazardous.

Two beaches that the National Weather Service says will be particularly impacted will be Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon, but beaches from Holland to Manistee are in the advisory area.

