K9 Chase tracks, locates hit-and-run suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers attempted to make contact with a suspect in the 1400 Block of Lay Boulevard in Kalamazoo when the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Minutes after the suspect fled, police received a report that a vehicle crashed in the 3600 block of East Cork Street. Upon arrival the officers, identified the unoccupied vehicle involved with the crash as the suspect’s car.

With the help of K9 Chase, officers were able to locate the 30-year-old suspect.

That suspect is now facing charges for multiple warrants, resisting and obstructing an officer, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.