Two separate shootings in southeast GR – police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police are investigating two apparently separate shootings that happened on the city’s southeast side Thursday night.

A perimeter was briefly set up after a man was shot in the 1100 block of Cass Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to GRPD Lieutenant Mark Ostapowicz. That’s near Highland Street, not far from Madison Avenue and Hall Street. There was no indication on how serious the injuries were, or what prompted the shooting.

Police were searching for two men who got into a car and fled.

As for the earlier shooting, the GRPD says it has no one in custody and no suspects in mind after a man was shot in the leg near Franklin Street and Union Avenue. That incident occurred around 8:40 p.m.

Lieutenant Ostapowicz tells FOX 17 the man suffered a “non-life threatening wound” after being confronted by two people. They took off running.

There’s no indication yet what led up to the shooting, and the victim’s name has not been released. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.