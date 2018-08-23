Manafort juror says 1 holdout prevented 18-count conviction

Posted 9:45 AM, August 23, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — A juror in Paul Manafort’s financial fraud trial says a lone holdout prevented the jury from convicting the onetime Trump campaign chairman on all 18 counts.

The jury on Tuesday found Manafort guilty on eight counts. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 counts the jury was deadlocked on.

Juror Paula Duncan tells Fox News she voted to convict Manafort on all counts. Duncan, who says she’s a supporter of President Donald Trump, says jurors tried to persuade the holdout to “look at the paper trail” but the juror insisted there was reasonable doubt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s