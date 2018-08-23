Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Plans for a massive indoor soccer complex just fell through a month before construction was set to start.

The complex in Byron Township was set to include three "FIFA Regulation" sized fields, and plans for future outlet development. It was expected to bring more than a million people to the area.

Officials say an added $6 million in fees brought the plans to a halt. Developers had already paid for the lot, and say they're still searching for their next project.

2. There is a car show planned for later today ahead of the big 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend.

More than 300 cars from hot rods to the classic antique cars will be on display at the 9th Annual Cascade Metro Cruise warm up later today.

It's a free car show happening from 4:30 to 8:30 at the shopping center at Cascade Road and 28th Street. There will be a bounce house and activities for the kids, food, music, and a visit from the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

2. We may live in a youth-obsessed culture, but researchers say some things do get better with age, like your self esteem. A new study found that age 60 seems to be the highest point for a person's self-esteem.

Authors say midlife is a time of highly stable life circumstances where adults can invest in themselves, which might promote self esteem down the road. But at age seventy, self-esteem begins to decline and that drop becomes more significant around the age of ninety.

4. Get out your stretchy pants! Olive garden's all you can eat pasta pass is back today!

In addition to the eight-week passes, olive garden is offering a thousand passes that are good for the entire year. The yearly pasta passes will cost a little more than the normal ones; $300 dollars compared to $100 bucks for eight weeks.

Last year, all the available passes reportedly sold out within a single second! Interested carb-lovers will need to visit pastapass.com at 2 p.m. today for a chance to get a pass.

5. If you're looking for a quick and cheap lunch idea, sonic is offering up the perfect summer deal.

Today, you can head to your local sonic and get corn dogs for just 50 cents each. The offer is good for the entire day.

While you're there, you may want to try out their new Pickle Juice Slushie.