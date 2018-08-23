Northview and Comstock Park played football tonight, not basketball, as the score may seem. Northview won this high-scoring affair, 68-47.
Northview 68, Comstock Park 47
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Willie Horton reflects on 1968 Tigers championship
-
Senior quarterback leading the way at Comstock Park
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Dylan Rosa
-
Whitecaps make two-player grab of pop-up
-
-
Multiple injuries after crash in Comstock Park; at least one extrication
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Garrett McCain
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Kody Clemens
-
Hang 10 — Wake Surf Open comes to Grand Rapids
-
July 4th Trivia with the West Michigan Whitecaps
-
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Brock Deatherage
-
DeShaun Thrower tosses out first pitch at the Whitecaps
-
Serious injuries reported in US-131 crash in Kent Co.