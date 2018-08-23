Northview 68, Comstock Park 47

Posted 11:38 PM, August 23, 2018, by

Northview and Comstock Park played football tonight, not basketball, as the score may seem.  Northview won this high-scoring affair, 68-47.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s