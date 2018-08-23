Police investigate three separate shootings in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police is investigating three separate shootings that happened on the Grand Rapids's southeast side Thursday night.

The first shooting was reported d near Elliot Avenue SE and Thelma Street where police responded to the report of shots fired. Police tell FOX 17 that no one was injured and they are still searching for a suspect.

A second perimeter was briefly set up after a man was shot in the 1100 block of Cass Avenue near Madison Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to GRPD Lt. Mark Ostapowicz.

A third shooting was also reported in the area of Franklin Street and Union Avenue. It occurred just before 9 p.m. and one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are now searching for two suspect who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

It is unclear whether these shootings are related or if they involved separate suspects.

The two victims' name have not been released but both are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.