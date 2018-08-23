Problem Solved: Tree trimmer finishes job one year after $3,000 payment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- It's problem solved for Patricia Nelson. She thought she'd be out $3,000 after Thompson Tree Service gave her excuses and stopped showing up. However, company owner Donald Thompson finally finished the job more than a year after she paid him.

"He learned a big lesson about trying to do too much and not being able to follow through," Nelson said.

Nelson said it had been a huge burden on her as she cared for her ailing husband. He passed away in December.

"Donald is a good guy. He just over extended himself. I think. Picking up jobs all around the neighborhood," Nelson said.

Thompson told the Problem Solvers some of his workers abandoned the job and that that caused the delay.

"He really did apologize and then he said he was sorry about my husband passing. So it made it even worse for him and for me," Nelson said.

She told FOX 17, "You helped a great deal, and I think it brings to light what happens with different businesses coming around the neighborhoods to... trying to build up their work, but you gotta watch out who you're getting. Get more information about them."

Nelson said Thompson introduced himself while going door to door following a storm last summer. The Better Business Bureau always suggest you do your research on a business before handing over a deposit.

Nelson said Thompson told her he'd also give her money.