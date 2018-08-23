Rep. Amash calls allegations vs. Trump serious; let electoral process work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) is weighing in on the recent legal troubles of President Donald Trump.
Amash released a thread on Twitter Thursday night saying the allegations against the president are serious and should be taken seriously, especially by members of Congress.
Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted Tuesday of eight counts, including tax fraud and bank fraud. Trump’s former personal lawyer pleaded guilty also on Tuesday to eight counts of campaign finance violations and tax fraud.
Amash goes on to say that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller should be allowed to continue and finish his investigation of Trump’s campaign alleged interactions with Russian influencers in the 2016 election.
But Amash says that he believes the U.S. Constitution and the Federalist Papers say that a sitting president should not be criminally prosecuted before he is impeached. Impeachment should not be used just to get rid of an elected official that isn’t liked, but those who disagree with Trump should just work to vote him out of office in 2020.
The eight-post thread ends with Amash saying that he hopes that the country doesn’t get to the point of impeachment and trial.
3 comments
DaMailman
Good thing that Trump didn’t destroy a subpoenaed harddrive and tens of thousands of emails because then he’d be in real trouble. Oh wait………….
Bobbie Sue
The Manafort conviction on tax fraud and bank fraud has nothing to do with President Trump. The crimes happened before Trump ran for President. No evidence of collusion with the Russian in either case.
Rose
I wouldn’t vote for Amash anyway, but notice how the caption tried to put the most negative spin on what he did say and ignored anything that didn’t fit the liberal agenda.