Rep. Amash calls allegations vs. Trump serious; let electoral process work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) is weighing in on the recent legal troubles of President Donald Trump.

Amash released a thread on Twitter Thursday night saying the allegations against the president are serious and should be taken seriously, especially by members of Congress.

Many of the allegations against @POTUS are serious and should be taken seriously, especially by members of Congress. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 23, 2018

Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted Tuesday of eight counts, including tax fraud and bank fraud. Trump’s former personal lawyer pleaded guilty also on Tuesday to eight counts of campaign finance violations and tax fraud.

Amash goes on to say that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller should be allowed to continue and finish his investigation of Trump’s campaign alleged interactions with Russian influencers in the 2016 election.

But Amash says that he believes the U.S. Constitution and the Federalist Papers say that a sitting president should not be criminally prosecuted before he is impeached. Impeachment should not be used just to get rid of an elected official that isn’t liked, but those who disagree with Trump should just work to vote him out of office in 2020.

We don’t impeach simply because we dislike a person or disagree with his policies. If you’re unhappy about @POTUS, then don’t vote for him in 2020. The electoral process should determine who holds the executive power. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 23, 2018

The eight-post thread ends with Amash saying that he hopes that the country doesn’t get to the point of impeachment and trial.