Take a tour of beautiful spaces from Michigan Mobile Home Connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here in West Michigan the housing market is pretty tight, with many homes either being sold or out of many people's price range. Michigan Mobile Home Connection, a family owned business, has some great options for everybody, no matter where they live in the state, at affordable prices.

People come from all over the state to check out Michigan Mobile Home Connection's selection of homes. They work with five different manufacturers, offering so many options in floor plans and models to make the small space feel like a home.

While the spaces are described as small, the smallest homes are about 1,800-square-feet. So the mobile homes are still pretty big, with some spaces even being built to 2,000-square-feet.

Leigh Ann went to tour some of their home models, leaving her surprised with how beautiful the interiors looked for such a small space.

Michigan Mobile Home Connections is located at 5815 Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their homes online at mimhc.com or call (616)-827-8609.