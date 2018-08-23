Teenager missing from Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says the search for a missing teenager from Battle Creek remains an active case – a week after her disappearance.

Details, including photos of 15-year-old Lavonda Marriott-Lockmiller, have been posted on social media. Emmett Township Public Safety Director, Mike Olson, tells FOX 17 that Battle Creek police are handling the investigation, and the township police are assisting.

Lavonda is white, with brown air and brown eyes, about 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen on August 16th, according to a website maintained by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

No further information was posted about the disappearance.

Anyone with more information should phone 9-1-1, 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), or the Battle Creek Police Department: 1-(269)-781-0911.