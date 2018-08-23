Teenager missing from Battle Creek

Posted 8:56 PM, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:13PM, August 23, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. —  The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says the search for a missing teenager from Battle Creek remains an active case – a week after her disappearance.

Details, including photos of 15-year-old Lavonda Marriott-Lockmiller, have been posted on social media. Emmett Township Public Safety Director, Mike Olson, tells FOX 17 that Battle Creek police are handling the investigation, and the township police are assisting.

Lavonda is white, with brown air and brown eyes, about 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen on August 16th, according to a website maintained by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

No further information was posted about the disappearance.

Anyone with more information should phone 9-1-1, 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), or the Battle Creek Police Department: 1-(269)-781-0911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s