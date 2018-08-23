Volunteers build new playground at Grand Rapids park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volunteers from Amway will come together Thursday to create a new playground of kids in West Michigan.

“Play is essential to physical, creative, cognitive, social and emotional development of our kids,” said David Marquardt, Grand Rapids’ Parks and Recreation director. “This new KaBOOM! playground will help us attract and welcome families back to Eastern Park.”

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the volunteers with the help of KaBoom! will start piecing together the new playground at Eastern Park located just north of the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids.

“Our goal is to have all of our neighborhood parks represented by residents and groups,” said Stephanie Adams, executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks. “This partnership with Amway, the City and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is critical to creating a great park system in Grand Rapids.”

It will take about six hours to complete the project, and ribbon cutting ceremony is planned around 2:30 p.m.

“This is the 20th playground that Amway and KaBOOM! have built to ensure communities have great PLAYces’ for kids and families,” said David Madiol, manager of Amway Community Relations. “Through our partnership, Amway and KaBOOM! are creating an oasis where kids feel valued and loved and where their potential is supported, nurtured and celebrated.”

