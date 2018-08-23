Wayland opened the season with a 20-0 shutout over the Knights of Kenowa Hills.
Wayland 20, Kenowa Hills 0
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup over Las Vegas
-
Wayland Softball comes back against Thornapple Kellogg
-
Bus drivers putting safety first as students return to school
-
North Muskegon posts 17th shutout in district semifinal win over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
-
Threat closes Kenowa Hills Public Schools for Friday
-
Jones homers in seventh to lead Tigers over Twins, 3-1
-
Burch Smith gets 1st win since 2013 as Royals top Tigers 5-4
-
Police: Teen who made threat at Kenowa schools in custody
-
Spring Lake softball wins regional title
-
-
Help ‘Stuff The Bus’ with school supplies for kids
-
Upton, Pujols, Calhoun homer in Halos’ 6-0 win over Tigers
-
Votto breaks drought with grand slam as Reds beat Tigers 9-5