West Michigan dog contracts ‘Parvo’ virus despite vaccinations

Posted 4:23 PM, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:59PM, August 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- - DJ Steven was a healthy 11 month old Shar-Pei this time a week ago. Now his owner says he's recovering from Parvo, a virus that almost cost him his life.

DJ's owner Jen Harasim says that her dog had successfully completed his vaccinations for Parvo, but caught the bug anyways.

Blue Pearl veterinarian Amanda Conkling says that the vaccination isn't 100 percent effective, and that she sees cases of Parvo in vaccinated dogs regularly. Parvo can be deadly in just two days.

“It can come as a big surprise to owners. They’ve done everything correctly, and their dog still gets the virus,” veterinarian Amanda Conkling said.

Dogs typically contract the virus through contact with other pet waste. Parvo can live in the ground for 5-6 months, or longer. The best way to kill the virus is bleach.

Symptoms in your dog include severe vomiting and diarrhea.

