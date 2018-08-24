2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz

Posted 4:32 PM, August 24, 2018, by

FOX 17 – Week 1 of the High School Football season extends over two nights this week and we’ll have highlights from 11 games Friday night.  Here is where we’ll be:

  • South Lake vs. NorthPointe Christian (at Comstock Park)
  • Newaygo at Kent City
  • Loy Norrix at Portage Northern
  • Ithaca vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (at Alma Collge)
  • Grand Rapids Union vs. Ottawa Hills (at Houseman Field)
  • Muskegon Heights at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  • Loyola Academy at Rockford
  • DeLaSalle at Muskegon
  • Portage Central at Gull Lake
  • Whitehall at Kelloggsville
  • Wyoming vs. Holland (at Hope College)

Highlights coming up Friday night on FOX 17 News at 10:00 p.m.  All the scores can be found here throughout the season.  Follow the season in the FOX 17 Blitz Facebook group here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s