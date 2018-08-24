2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz

FOX 17 – Week 1 of the High School Football season extends over two nights this week and we’ll have highlights from 11 games Friday night. Here is where we’ll be:
- South Lake vs. NorthPointe Christian (at Comstock Park)
- Newaygo at Kent City
- Loy Norrix at Portage Northern
- Ithaca vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (at Alma Collge)
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Ottawa Hills (at Houseman Field)
- Muskegon Heights at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Loyola Academy at Rockford
- DeLaSalle at Muskegon
- Portage Central at Gull Lake
- Whitehall at Kelloggsville
- Wyoming vs. Holland (at Hope College)
Highlights coming up Friday night on FOX 17 News at 10:00 p.m. All the scores can be found here throughout the season. Follow the season in the FOX 17 Blitz Facebook group here.