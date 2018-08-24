For more information, visit the website of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
Building beds for families in need
-
Home Free: Non-profit donates furniture to families in need
-
Honoring a decades-old family history at the Kent Co Youth Fair
-
Contest: Win brand new kitchen appliances from Gerrit’s Appliance
-
New baby animals at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 5
-
-
Michigan among states targeted for immigration detention centers
-
Man with cerebral palsy moving south, needs support
-
GR agency looking for foster families to care for refugee children
-
Security camera captures man sneaking into college students’ apartment, watching woman sleep
-
Trump threatens government shut down over border security
-
-
Popular Turkish restaurant in West Michigan reopens its doors
-
Man uses love of motorcycles, reading to create “Bikers for Books”
-
Teen accuses Mayo Clinic of ‘medical kidnapping’