Two hurt in motorcycle crash in NW Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two men riding a motorcycle in Grand Rapids have been hurt after a crash Friday afternoon.
The crash involved a second vehicle, but details have not been released. Grand Rapids Police say the two men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Broadway. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
42.974808 -85.679778