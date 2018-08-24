× Two hurt in motorcycle crash in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two men riding a motorcycle in Grand Rapids have been hurt after a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash involved a second vehicle, but details have not been released. Grand Rapids Police say the two men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Broadway. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

We’ll have more details when they become available.