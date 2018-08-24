Donut and Beer Festival returns to Kalamazoo on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a festival that Homer Simpson would love, and anyone else who can't resist the taste of donuts and beer. The Donuts and Beer Festival is returning for a second year this Saturday, after its inaugural event sold out.

27 donut vendors, as well as 45 different breweries from across the Midwest will fill Homer Stryker Field, offering specialty pairings of unique pastries and 125 different beers.

This event isn't just for the adults, people of all ages are welcome! Non-alcoholic cider and donut tickets will be available along with fun activities on the baseball field including caricature artists, yard games, mechanical bull, Homer Simpson in a dunk tank, and more.

In addition to donuts and beer, there will be live music performed by The Skeletones and Lukas Pederson.

The festival sold out last year, so be sure to buy tickets in advance. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

It's all happening on Saturday, August 25 from 4-8 p.m. in Kalamazoo.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information, head to donutandbeerfest.com.