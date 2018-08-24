Family: McCain stopping brain cancer treatment

Posted 11:13 AM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, August 24, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, the Arizona senator’s family said.

In a statement, McCain’s family said McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.” The family added: “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The 81-year-old McCain is in his sixth term representing Arizona, He has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members say they are immensely grateful for the support and kindness shown by McCain’s caregivers and for the outpouring of concern and affection by thousands of people.

 

