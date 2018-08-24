Football season is here! Here’s your tailgating checklist

Posted 10:15 AM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23AM, August 24, 2018

Summer is coming to a close, which means fall and football season aren't far away. Tailgating is a fun way to celebrate and hang out with other football fans before the big game, but it doesn't just happen. Tailgates require a lot of planning, prep and organization! Fortunately Meijer has everything you need from the first game of the season, all the way to the last.

Meijer Store Director Chris Schwandt talks about what tailgating items you'll need on your tailgating list this year.

Before even thinking about going to the stadium, be sure to prepare as much as possible beforehand. Make a list of all the items you need to bring, and know the rules and regulations of the stadium or field you're going to tailgate at.

Here are some common items people use at a tailgate:

Basics:

  • Team apparel
  • Tickets
  • Canopy
  • Chairs
  • Folding table
  • Coolers

Grilling and Eating:

  • Grill
  • Grilling tools
  • Propane/charcoal
  • Lighter/matches
  • Disposable utensils, plates, cups, napkins, bottle opener/cork screw

Games/Entertainment:

  • Footballs
  • Corn hole
  • Frisbie
  • Card games and playing cards
  • Wireless speakers

Clean-Up:

  • Garbage bags
  • Plastic wrap
  • Aluminum foil
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Wet wipes or paper towels

Other helpful tips:

  • Always keep a toolbox packed with tailgate essentials in the trunk of your car, including first aid kit.
  • Pack jumper cables (and don’t forget power boosters for keeping cell phone charged.)
  • Float a big helium balloon on a long string from your car, so friends can find you.
  • Bring a pre-packed set of drawers so everything is handy and organized while you're cooking.
  • Fill a six-pack holder with your favorite hot sauces and other condiments.
  • Bring a large plastic container to haul back dirty dishes and recyclables.
  • Bring a metal bucket for still-glowing coals and make sure your grill is extinguished properly.

Connect with Meijer and get more tailgating tips by going to Meijer.com and checking them out on social media.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s