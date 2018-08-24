Football season is here! Here’s your tailgating checklist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is coming to a close, which means fall and football season aren't far away. Tailgating is a fun way to celebrate and hang out with other football fans before the big game, but it doesn't just happen. Tailgates require a lot of planning, prep and organization! Fortunately Meijer has everything you need from the first game of the season, all the way to the last.

Meijer Store Director Chris Schwandt talks about what tailgating items you'll need on your tailgating list this year.

Before even thinking about going to the stadium, be sure to prepare as much as possible beforehand. Make a list of all the items you need to bring, and know the rules and regulations of the stadium or field you're going to tailgate at.

Here are some common items people use at a tailgate:

Basics:

Team apparel

Tickets

Canopy

Chairs

Folding table

Coolers

Grilling and Eating:

Grill

Grilling tools

Propane/charcoal

Lighter/matches

Disposable utensils, plates, cups, napkins, bottle opener/cork screw

Games/Entertainment:

Footballs

Corn hole

Frisbie

Card games and playing cards

Wireless speakers

Clean-Up:

Garbage bags

Plastic wrap

Aluminum foil

Hand sanitizer

Wet wipes or paper towels

Other helpful tips:

Always keep a toolbox packed with tailgate essentials in the trunk of your car, including first aid kit.

Pack jumper cables (and don’t forget power boosters for keeping cell phone charged.)

Float a big helium balloon on a long string from your car, so friends can find you.

Bring a pre-packed set of drawers so everything is handy and organized while you're cooking.

Fill a six-pack holder with your favorite hot sauces and other condiments.

Bring a large plastic container to haul back dirty dishes and recyclables.

Bring a metal bucket for still-glowing coals and make sure your grill is extinguished properly.

Connect with Meijer and get more tailgating tips by going to Meijer.com and checking them out on social media.