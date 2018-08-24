FOX 17 Hit Zone
-
Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night
-
FOX 17 Blitz – Plays of the Week
-
FOX 17 Blitz Boss
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry
-
-
5-year-old hit and killed by Jimmy John’s driver
-
Michigan sets new hunting rules to stop spread of deer disease
-
100th Street bridge hit streak over; hit by modular home Monday morning
-
Kids awarded with trip to Sky Zone alongside Kent Co. law enforcement
-
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run set to be in court Tuesday
-
-
Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo
-
Van hits hydrant on 44th Street, rolls over
-
Man, 54, hit and killed on Allegan County roadway