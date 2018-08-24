FOX Networks, Comcast reach Big Ten deal before football season kicks off

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — Football fans with Xfinity (Comcast) as their cable-TV provider need not worry that they’ll miss out on watching college football and other Big Ten programming this fall.

The FOX Networks Group and Comcast Corporation announced Friday a new carriage agreement has been reached for Comcast to continue carrying all of the Big Ten games on FS1 (Fox Sports-1). Comcast says in a written statement this service is for subscribing customers “who reside in states with Big Ten universities (including Michigan). Xfinity customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Virginia/Beltway area will also continue to receive the network given their proximity to Big Ten schools. In addition, in the coming months, customers outside of the Big Ten states will have access to the Big Ten Network as part of Comcast’s Sports and Entertainment Package”.

News of a potential battle brewing between Comcast and FOX surfaced in late July, with word that their 10-year contract was set to expire at the end of August.