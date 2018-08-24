Friday’s Friend: Skittles

Posted 10:18 AM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:36AM, August 24, 2018

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Skittles! Skittles is a 3-year-old Terrier Mix who has a happy go lucky attitude and enjoys meeting new people. She has had a successful dog to dog meeting but of course, every situation can be different. She should go to a home with respectful children.

There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.

If you are interested in adopting Skittles or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.

