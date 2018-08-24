GRCC Volleyball to venture home after Hurricane Lane

Posted 6:20 PM, August 24, 2018, by

Photo from the GRCC Volleyball Unofficial FB page

HILO, Hawaii – The Grand Rapids Community College Volleyball Team has ridden out Hurricane Lane and hope to be heading home later Friday night.

The college says that team and staff are booked on a flight scheduled to leave Hilo, Hawaii Friday night at 9:00 p.m. local time.  They expect to be back in Grand Rapids late on Saturday, if the flight is not delayed.

The team was scheduled to leave on Thursday, but the arrival of the hurricane cancels flights and stranded the team.  The school says everyone is safe.

