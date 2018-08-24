Holland Christian 33, Coopersville 24

Posted 3:06 AM, August 24, 2018

COOPERSVILLE, Mich -- Holland Christian quarterback Wilson Wirebaugh threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for another as the Maroons started the season with a 33-24 win at Coopersville.

