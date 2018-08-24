The Hudsonville Eagles opened 2018 with a win, taking down Grand Ledge, 27-7.
Hudsonville 27, Grand Ledge 7
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Hills of Cannonsburg alive with music thanks to 2018 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops
-
Caledonia, Hudsonville split OK Red softball doubleheader
-
What’s happening in Grand Rapids in July
-
Restaurant Week GR 2018
-
-
Planning commission to decide future of proposed Ottawa Co. apartments
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan
-
Rockford girls lacrosse wins 6th straight state championship
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 9
-
Police: Man who prompted Grand Rapids standoff arrested
-
-
Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night
-
Grand Rapids Balloon Festival, July 19-21
-
Mid-Michigan couple gets Joe Louis Arena seats from their romance story