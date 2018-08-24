Ionia Powerball winner has a month to claim $1 million prize

IONIA, Mich. — The person who bought a winning Powerball ticket in Ionia last year is running out of time to claim the prize.

The Michigan Lottery says the $1 million ticket was bought Sept. 25, 2017 at the Ionia Marathon gas station, 121 North Dexter St. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 08-10-21-23-25.

Officials say Friday in a release that the person who bought that ticket should contact the lottery’s public relations division at 517-373-1237. The prize must be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.