STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.-- Jet's Pizza is celebrating 40 years.

To commemorate the anniversary, the pizza chain is throwing it back to 1978 pricing. It's offering a large, one-topping pizza for $4.99 on Sunday, August 26th from 12pm to 6pm, using the code 1978.

This offer is available for pick-up at all locations while supplies last and is limited to one per order.