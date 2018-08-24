Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. There's a new playground in Grand Rapids for kids to enjoy, and it was built in just one day.

The city and Amway joined forces with "Kaboom", a non profit that's dedicated to building playgrounds just like this, across the nation.

In all, about 200 volunteers helped put the playground together.

2. The 28th Street Metro Cruise kicks off today in Wyoming. It's going on at Rogers plaza, starting at 4 p.m. today.

Saturday's events kick off at 9 a.m., and go until 9 p.m. There will be tons of different cars to check out, as well as food from local joints, and live entertainment.

It's totally free to attend.

3. The Corner Bar in Rockford is getting ready to reopen to the public on Saturday, one year after a devastating fire.

The bar caught fire in August of last year, and it was destroyed. After a year of rebuilding, the restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday for some special guests: the first responders who helped on the day of the fire. Dozens of them got a free meal, as the restaurant's way of saying "thank you".

4. One mom has a warning for parents this morning ahead of school picture day. Take a look these photos in the video above that are going viral.

She sent her son to school in a neon green shirt. Unfortunately that was the same color as the background screen, so he's just a floating head in every single picture.

She posted the photos on Facebook and wrote that at least his hair and smile are on point! Her top choice right now is the American flag photo.

5. Are you really gonna "waffle" back and forth about this national day? You shouldn't, because it's National Waffle Day!

That hot, flat cake made from batter that looks like it got steam-pressed by your mom's iron is being celebrated all across America. There are tons of varieties like Belgian waffles, buttermilk, apple-cinnamon, banana-oatmeal, chocolate chip and more.

Fun fact, did you know the first electric waffle iron was made by General-Electric in 1911?

Eggo frozen waffles first hit grocery stores in 1953., and Belgian waffles debuted at the New York World's Fair in 1964.