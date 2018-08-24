‘My 600-lb Life’ star Lisa Fleming dead at 50, daughter says

HOUSTON, Texas — ‘My 600-lb Life’ star Lisa Fleming has died, according to her daughter. She was 50 years old.

Fleming, whose first name was Arleasher, died Thursday in Houston, according to RadarOnline.com, which first reported her death.

Her daughter posted on Facebook about Fleming’s death, saying she held her mother’s hand for hours after she passed.

“I am truly at a loss for words right now. God knows I wanted you to hold on until I got here but He knew what was best for me. I didn’t need to see you like that,” Danielle Fleming wrote.

Lisa Fleming appeared on the TLC show “My 600-lb Life” in February.

In the heart-wrenching episode, she talked about struggling with her weight after witnessing her brother’s murder. At one point, her daughter found maggots in the folds of Fleming’s skin.

Lisa Fleming lost 200 pounds after the show and her death was not connected to her weight, Danielle Fleming told TMZ.

“At the end, she was sick and her body was tired,” she said.

No official cause of death has been released.

This is the second death of a participant in the TLC show this month.

James “LB” Bonner died by suicide on Aug. 2, according to numerous reports. He was 30.

Another contestant, Robert Buchel, of New Jersey, died in March during the filming of the show.