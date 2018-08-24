NAACP calling for more charges against suspect accused of urinating on young girl

UPDATE – Police and prosecutors determined that the story of the man urinating on a 5-year-old girl was fabricated by the children.
****Original Story Below*****
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP is calling for more charges against David Allen Dean, 60, who is accused of urinating on a 5-year-old African American girl.
The president of the Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP is urging the Kent County prosecutor to hit Dean with criminal sexual conduct charges, in addition to hate crime and assault charges.
The incident occurred Wednesday just after 6 p.m. in the alley behind the intersection of Leonard and Tamarack.
The 60-year-old approached the young girl, who was playing with her friends outside, and allegedly called her the ‘n-word’ and urinated on her.
The girl ran to her friend’s house and told their parents, according to police.
The mother of the one of the girl’s friends spoke with FOX 17 saying she is just hoping that justice is served.
Police believe this incident was racially motivated and we’re told the suspect will likely face felony charges.
All the kids involved with this situation were not injured but all are receiving counseling services.
Dean is expected to be in court Friday.
