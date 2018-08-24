Neighbors say man accused of urinating on girl tried luring children into his home with cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Neighbors say the man accused of urinating on a young girl and calling her a racial slur, also tried to lure children into his home in the past.

The NAACP of Grand Rapids identifies the suspect as David Dean, 60, arrested and awaiting charges after a five-year-old black girl and her friends say he urinated on her and called her the n-word. That incident happened when the children were playing behind the library in the 1000 block of Leonard St. NW Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Matt Parker tells FOX 17 his now 11-year-old daughter lives in the same apartment building as Dean on Grand Rapids' west side. Parker says within the last two years, Dean offered cash to his daughter and her friend if they would go inside his apartment.

"[My daughter] was so scared to go in the house, that’s what really kind of made me upset, because a child shouldn’t have to be scared to go into any type of building that they live in," said Parker.

"She promptly told me the situation, that my daughter and her friend were walking home, going into the apartment he had offered them money to come into the apartment."

Parker says Dean not only tried to offer his then nine-year-old daughter cash to come inside his home, but hangs around local bus stops and talks with neighborhood kids.

Dean's lengthy criminal record shows he's a repeat sex offender, including second-degree criminal sexual conduct, who failed to register on the sex offender registry in the past.

Kent County Probate Court documents also cite Dean's schizophrenia diagnoses, and a 60 to 90-day hospitalization order in Jan. 2017 for Pine Rest St. Mary's Psychiatric Med Unit. At that time, several doctors' examination notes wrote that Dean was not taking prescribed medication, and that he was "delusional and sexually preoccupied."

Another doctor Aaron Plattner, MD wrote on Jan. 1, 2017 that Dean ran out of medication and had increased psychiatric symptoms. Plattner also wrote that Dean "is focused on a young female despite her expression for him not to continue to speak to [sic] with a history of criminal activity towards young females. The chart indicates a history of aggression."

Then a clinical certificate dated Jan. 19, 2017 from examiner Anil Jain at 100 Cherry Street Heath Services wrote: "[Dean] noted being in love with a woman but did not reveal her name. Later he noted that he likes women below 20 years of age. He was recently stopped from going to shop for disruptive behavior. He is reclusive. He was easily provoked. He displays unmedicatable, strange and odd behavior."

NAACP Grand Rapids Chapter President Cle Jackson calls for the harshest charges possible against Dean, including criminal sexual conduct, in response to Dean accused of urinating on a child then calling her the n-word.

"He deserves due process of the law, and if he is convicted, we need to make sure that he is convicted to the fullest extent of the law because this is horrific," said Jackson. "It’s horrible a 5-year-old baby, basically, that has been exposed to this, and that will significantly impact her forever."

Parker says his family called Grand Rapids Police in the past, regarding Dean trying to lure his daughter into his home, but says an officer told them ultimately there’s not much they could do unless Dean hurt the kids. Parker feels more needs to be done.

"It’s like we could have prevented this a long time ago, and it’s like they didn’t want to help us out at all with this matter," said Parker.

GRPD say they handled the likely racially motivated urination incident quickly and are still investigating it. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 Friday he does not yet have an estimate of when the man will be arraigned for the urination incident.

