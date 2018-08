Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A national organization with a unique purpose is taking shape at the local level here in West Michigan.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beads from scratch for families that otherwise may be sleeping on couches or floors. Now, the nonprofit is all over the country, and a chapter looking to start up in West Michigan could use your help.

On September 8th, the chapter is holding a bed build but before that, they need funds. To donate, click here or check out their Facebook page.