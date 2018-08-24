Portage Central opened 2018 with a big win over Gull Lake, 42-7.
Portage Central 42, Gull Lake 7
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Forest Hills Northern is a win away from 3rd straight state final
-
Gull Lake tops Portage Central in SMAC battle of unbeatens
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past Gull Lake in overtime to advance to 3rd straight state final
-
Portage Northern ready for “first real home game ever”
-
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Portage Northern 49, Loy Norrix 6
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan
-
Forest Hills Northern girls soccer wins regional final
-
State of emergency declared for Kalamazoo County due to PFAS contamination
-
-
Spring Lake 42, Orchard View 19
-
Officials fear Virginia dam will collapse, flood city with up to 17 feet of water
-
Forest Hills Central blows out Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in state semifinal