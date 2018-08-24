Portage Northern opened their first ever home stadium with a big 49-6 win over Loy Norrix.
Portage Northern 49, Loy Norrix 6
-
Portage Northern ready for “first real home game ever”
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Portage Central 42, Gull Lake 7
-
KPS graduate ‘crushed’ after she was denied Kalamazoo Promise
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past Gull Lake in overtime to advance to 3rd straight state final
-
-
Oakland U. gives Kalamazoo graduate tuition grant after missing out on Promise
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Fans flock to Air Zoo to see legendary B17 Flying Fortress flown during WWII
-
Forest Hills Northern is a win away from 3rd straight state final
-
Upton, Pujols, Calhoun homer in Halos’ 6-0 win over Tigers
-
-
State of emergency declared for Kalamazoo County due to PFAS contamination
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 16
-
Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hastings 6