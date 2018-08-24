× School board reaches one-year contract with Kalamazoo Ed Association

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education has approved a one-year teachers’ contract ahead of the new school year.

The KPS says in a news release the school board approved the pact for 2018-’19 at its Thursday meeting:

“This agreement provides for an increase in the lowest pay level, from $36,185 to $40,000 for teachers and other positions represented by the

Kalamazoo Education Association. The remaining salary schedule was adjusted to ensure that the total cost increase was within budget authority”.

The Kalamazoo Public School year begins September 4th, with a half-day of classes. The first full day will be September 5th.