× Sturgis Police in ‘Final 4’ for Midwest lip sync challenge tournament

STURGIS, Mich. — The Sturgis Police Department’s lip sync challenge video is competing to be the best in the country.

USA Today is holding a tournament for the best law enforcement lip sync videos in the country, and Sturgis has made the Final Four for the Midwest region for their lip sync to “I Wanna Rock.”

The video was posted on the department’s Facebook page July 18 and has been shared more than 22,000 times.

Sturgis is facing off against the Middletown, Ohio Police Department’s video. The other two departments in the Midwest category are the Oshkosh Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

Voting for round one of the tournament goes until Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. Eastern time. You can watch all the videos and vote here.