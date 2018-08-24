Urinating incident fabricated, officials say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to prosecutors and Grand Rapids Police, the incident allegedly involving a man urinating on a child were fabricated.
Police say no charges will be filed against a man who was accused of urinating on a child earlier this week.
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, interviews were conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center.
It was first reported on Thursday the alleged incident involved a 5-year-old girl in the 1000 block of Leonard Street NW.