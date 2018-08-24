Urinating incident fabricated, officials say

Posted 6:50 PM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53PM, August 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to prosecutors and Grand Rapids Police, the incident   allegedly involving a man urinating on a child were fabricated.

Police say no charges will be filed against a man who was accused of urinating on a child earlier this week.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, interviews were conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

It was first reported on Thursday the alleged incident involved a 5-year-old girl in the 1000 block of Leonard Street NW.

