Urinating incident fabricated, officials say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to prosecutors and Grand Rapids Police, the incident allegedly involving a man urinating on a child were fabricated.

Police say no charges will be filed against a man who was accused of urinating on a child earlier this week.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, interviews were conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

It was first reported on Thursday the alleged incident involved a 5-year-old girl in the 1000 block of Leonard Street NW.