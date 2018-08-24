Woman found mauled to death by her pet dog after 911 call reporting seizure

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A woman was killed by her pet dog Wednesday afternoon at her home in Ohio, according to police.

A 911 dispatcher first received a call reporting a person having a seizure, but firefighters arrived to find a dog attacking 42-year-old Della Riley.

Riley was dead by the time Cincinnati police officers arrived and found her pit bull standing over the woman’s unresponsive body, according to a Cincinnati Police Dept. news release.

“It was terrible sight to see,” neighbor Marietta Alexander told WCPO.

Riley had been known to have seizures and an episode may have scared or provoked the dog, according to neighbor Jon Seymoure.

“I just happened to see the baby run … he said he was getting his dad because his momma was having a seizure,” the woman who called 911 told WKRC. She declined to give her name.

Police who responded to the scene said Riley had been “viciously mauled” to death by the aggressive dog.

“(The boy) kept asking me ‘When’s mommy coming? Where’s mommy at?” the woman said. “I couldn’t even tell the baby … it was so heartbreaking to me.”

A police officer fatally shot the dog after the animal charged at the officer, according to WKRC.

The victim’s cause of death was determined to be trauma sustained from being mauled by the dog, according to Cincinnati police.