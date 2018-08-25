× 1 woman injured in shooting at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Deputies tell us a woman is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard at the Interfaith Apartments just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the shooting after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in that area.

When they arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her abdominal region.

She was taken to Bronson Hospital where she is expected to be okay.

Deputies say they do not have any suspects at this time, and that the shooting is still under investigation.

If you know anything call Kalamazoo Public Safety or Silent Observer.