ALLENDALE, Mich -- Mona Shores senior running back Sincere Dent carried the ball 30 times for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns as Mona Shores beat East Kentwood 48-38 Saturday in the Gridiron Classic at Grand Valley State University.
Dent leads Mona Shores to GRidiron Classic win
