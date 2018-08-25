Dent leads Mona Shores to GRidiron Classic win

Posted 11:08 PM, August 25, 2018, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Mona Shores senior running back Sincere Dent carried the ball 30 times for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns as Mona Shores beat East Kentwood 48-38 Saturday in the Gridiron Classic at Grand Valley State University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s