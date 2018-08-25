Find your own four-legged friend at the Unicorn Extravaganza

Posted 1:19 AM, August 25, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you love animals, you can bring home your own four-legged friend at Saturday’s unicorn *extravaganza…

From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fellinlove Farm in Holland, kids can enjoy all the farm has to offer.

The event will feature a tour, face painting, and the farm’s unicorn and mini unicorns.

Plus, there will be puppies and kittens on site, so you can adopt your own furry friend.

The event cost 5 dollars to attend.

For more information you search the event on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s