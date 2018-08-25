Find your own four-legged friend at the Unicorn Extravaganza
HOLLAND, Mich. — If you love animals, you can bring home your own four-legged friend at Saturday’s unicorn *extravaganza…
From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fellinlove Farm in Holland, kids can enjoy all the farm has to offer.
The event will feature a tour, face painting, and the farm’s unicorn and mini unicorns.
Plus, there will be puppies and kittens on site, so you can adopt your own furry friend.
The event cost 5 dollars to attend.
For more information you search the event on Facebook.