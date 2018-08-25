× GRCC volleyball team finally leaves Hawaii, is back in U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community College volleyball team has finally left Hawaii and Hurricane Lane behind, and is back in the United States and headed toward home.

GRCC announced at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday that the team safely departed from Hilo, Hawaii, without delay and had touched down in Los Angeles, the first stop on its long journey home.

GRCC athletic director Bill Firn has been in constant contact with coach Chip Will, who said the players are “in good spirits and ready to be home.”

The team is expected to be back in Grand Rapids late Saturday, if flights are not delayed.

The squad was scheduled to leave on Thursday, but the arrival of Hurricane Lane canceled flights and stranded the team in Hawaii.

The school says everyone is safe.

