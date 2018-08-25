Man dies after being swept off Lake Michigan pier

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man has died after being swept off a Lake Michigan pier in Frankfort.

TV station WPBN-WGTU reports that the man went into the water before 10 a.m. Saturday. He was pulled from the lake, but efforts to revive him failed. An autopsy is planned.

There have been weekend warnings about waves and dangerous swimming conditions up and down the Lake Michigan coast. In the Upper Peninsula, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Schoolcraft County.

Information from: WPBN-TV, http://www.tv7-4.com

