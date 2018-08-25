Man pleads no contest to crash that killed 5 last year

Posted 5:35 PM, August 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, August 25, 2018

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A young man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for a two-car crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan.

Matthew Carrier was drunk at the time of the May 2017 crash in Livingston County. He told a judge Friday that he doesn’t remember what happened.

The victims included Candice Dunn, who was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as probation agent of the year. Her mother also was killed. Two people in Carrier’s car died.

Police say Carrier was driving a Subaru Impreza when he failed to obey a stop sign and collided with a Cadillac CTS driven by Dunn’s boyfriend.

Carrier pleaded no contest to many other crimes besides second-degree murder. The 23-year-old will be sentenced on Oct. 12.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s