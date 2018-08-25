Suspect in custody following shooting in Kalamzoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A west Michigan man is in custody, after he allegedly shot and killed a man.
This happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of W. Tremblay in Schoolcraft Township.
Deputies say they received calls about a shooting at the residence.
When they arrived on scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Deputies have identified a suspect, and he’s currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.
They do not know what led up to the shooting at this time. We’ll continue to bring you updates.