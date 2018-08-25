× Suspect sought after workplace stabbing near Grand Rapids

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are seeking a suspect in a workplace stabbing Friday.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to California Closets, located at 4930 Kraft Ave. SE, on a report of a worker who was stabbed while on his break. Deputies also received reports of shots fired at this location.

Upon arriving in the area, deputies found that both the suspect and the victim had fled the location.

The victim was eventually located in a parking lot at the Baymont Inn on 28th Street SE as he was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle by a bystander.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a stabbing and shooting occurred between the victim and suspect. The suspect has been determined to be a boyfriend of a female co-worker of the victim. The suspect was jealous due to the belief of a perceived relationship between the two co-workers.

The victim has been hospitalized with multiple stab wounds that are non-life-threatening at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The suspect has been identified as Pietro Earnest Mapp, 46, of Grand Rapids. Attempts are being made to locate him.

The case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department Major Case Team, which is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Mapp, who may have sustained injuries during the assault.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at (616) 632-6357 or Silent Observer.