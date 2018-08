× Take to the skies with the Kalamazoo Balloon Festival

RICHMOND, Mich.– Hot air balloons are taking to the skies above West Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Balloon Fest at Gull Meadow Farms on Sunday, August 26th fro 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The family-friendly activity will be taking folks into the skies all morning long.

To grab tickets or to see more information about the event, head over to the Facebook page.